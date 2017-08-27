Mystery of sudden heart attacks in healthy people

Heart attacks are most commonly caused by high blood pressure — and are a symptoms of cardiovascular disease.

However, there are sudden heart attacks which can affect younger people and affect up to 1,000 people a year in the UK, express.co.uk reported.

These heart attacks are called spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD), which occurs when one or more of the inner layers of a coronary artery tears away from the outer layer.

Blood is able to flow into the space between the layers, which causes a blood clot.

This can reduce the flow of blood through the artery which can cause a potentially fatal heart attack.

SCAD attacks have been linked to severe emotional stress which can caused by major life events.

The condition is unusual because it occurs when people who aren’t at risk of cardiovascular disease.

The British Heart Foundation said: “The symptoms are very similar to those of angina or a heart attack.

“You may feel a heaviness or tightness in your chest, which may spread to your arms, neck, jaw, back or stomach.

“You may also feel short of breath, sick, sweaty and light headed.

“If the artery becomes completely blocked you may have a heart attack — which puts you at risk of a cardiac arrest.”

The BHF said CHD doesn’t appear to be preventable.

It added: “Further research is needed to help up understand this rare condition but we know SCAD usually stroke between the ages of 19 and 64.

“Most people with SCAD will have few or no risk factors for heart and circulatory disease. Over 80 percent of those with SCAD are women.”

SCAD is thought to occur during pregnancy.

Research into SCAD is ongoing and the BHF said it is working to find clues about what causes the condition and how best to treat it.

Experts said treatment for SCAD will carry from person to person depending on their condition and how severe their symptoms are.

In some people, SCAD can be managed with medication alone. However some cases require stenting to the affected artery and sometimes treatment by coronary artery bypass surgery.