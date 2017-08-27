RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0945 GMT August 27, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199428
Published: 0541 GMT August 27, 2017

Breakthrough made in ultra-high strength steel

Breakthrough made in ultra-high strength steel
UPI
Pictured from right are He Binbin, Huang Mingxin and Luo Haiwen, whose engineering teams developed the new super steel.

A team of mechanical engineers developed a super steel called D & P Steel to improve the strength-ductility trade-off.

Aerospace, automotive and defense applications need metallic materials with ultra-high strength, and in some high-loading structural applications metallic materials also need to have large ductility and high toughness to allow for the precise forming of structural components and avoid catastrophic failure, UPI wrote.

A problem that has plagued engineers is that increasing the strength of steel often leads to a decrease in ductility, known as a strength-ductility trade-off.

A team of mechanical engineers from Hong Kong, Beijing and Taiwan has developed a Super Steel called D&P Steel to address the strength-ductility trade-off.

The material cost is one-fifth of steel used in current aerospace and defense applications, the engineers said.

The study, published in Science, showed a way to develop a strong and ductile breakthrough steel to improve ductility of metallic materials when their yield strength is beyond 2 Gigapascal, or GPa.

D&P Steel has achieved the unprecedented yield strength of 2.2 GPa and uniform elongation of 16 percent, the engineers report, in addition to the super steel having low raw materials cost and simple industrial processing.

It also outperformed nanotwinned steel, which was also developed by the same research team and demonstrated the best combination of yield strength and uniform elongation among all existing high-strength metallic materials up to its creation.

   
KeyWords
Breakthrough
made
strength
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1208 sec