Futuristic house robots could be weaponized by hackers

express.co.uk Lucas Apa with the Alpha 2 'humanoid' robot which he warned could be weaponized.

Household robots which will soon be around us could be weaponized by hackers, experts warned.

Cesar Cerrudo and Lucas Apa from the cybersecurity firm IOActive said current and future robots have vulnerabilities which would allow hackers to spy and launch attacks on users, according to express.co.uk.

The pair have identified nearly 50 vulnerabilities in home, business and industrial robots which could be exploited and potentially weaponized.

Apa said, “Our research shows proof that even non-military robots could be weaponized to cause harm.

"These robots don't use bullets or explosives, but microphones, cameras, arms and legs.

“The difference is that they will be soon around us and we need to secure them now before it's too late."

Apa warned that danger lurks in the home as he revealed how a 43.18cm Alpha 2 ‘humanoid’ robot from Ubtech — advertised as ‘your new family member’ — could be programmed to violently jab a screwdriver.

He added, “Maybe it's small and it's not really going to hurt right now, but the trend is that the robots are going to be more powerful.

"We tested industrial ones which are really heavy and powerful, and some of the attacks work with them."

Apa and his colleague in a January report claimed that half a dozen robot manufacturers’ products had similar vulnerabilities, but only a few of these problems had now been addressed by companies.

The news comes as a letter signed by more than 100 leading robotic experts urged the UN to ban the development of killer military robots and autonomous weapons.

Nathan Wenzler, chief security strategist at AsTech, said, "The potential impact to companies, and even countries, could be massive.

“Should an attacker exploit the vulnerability within the applications that control these robots?"

A spokesman for Rethink Robotics, which makes the Baxter and Sawyer assembly-line robots, said that all but two issues — in the education and research versions of its robots — had been fixed.