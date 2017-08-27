Americans claim impeachment best response to Trump

The results of the monthly national poll — conducted by Harvard University's Center for American Political Studies and the research marketing firm Harris Insights and Analytics — published this week showed that 43 percent of voting Americans want Trump removed from office one way or another, 42 percent would prefer to leave things as they are while 12 percent said he should be censured by Congress.

Trump's ways of dealing with illegal immigration and the recently-escalated tensions between the US and North Korea, seasoned with the president's controversial remarks on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, have increased disapproval of the president's leadership among Americans and increased talks of impeachment, sputniknews.com wrote.

Conspiracy theories over the Trump campaign's alleged ties with Russia may have also influenced the nation's mood, but a resounding 60 percent of poll respondents feel that the Russia-related investigations are hurting, rather than helping, the country.

Early last week, "Impeach Trump" was trending on Twitter. While some politicians have already begun the process or declared their intentions to do so, others warn that now that the country appears to be divided between two camps, the consequences of such a reckless action could be dire and even lead to a civil war.

"Try to impeach him. Just try it. You will have a spasm of violence-an insurrection-in this country like you have never seen before…. Both sides are heavily armed, my friend," said Roger Stone, an outspoken onetime Trump consultant who previously worked on campaigns to elect Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, declared to TMZ on Wednesday.

Others simply wonder on what grounds Trump would be impeached.

"Impeach President Trump for what? Being offended by him? Disagreeing with his policies? There is not any evidence at this time that shows he has committed ‘Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors,'" wrote Shane Vander Hart of Caffeinated Thoughts, citing Article II, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

"The standard is high, and it should be. The impeachment process is not meant to be a kangaroo court nor should it be politicized."