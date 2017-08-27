Bone fracture warning: Five signs you suffer from dangerous muscle decline (video)

Bone fractures are more likely in people with sarcopenia — a condition characterized by loss of muscle and strength.

Sarcopenia is a condition where muscle mass and strength is lost as you get older, according to express.co.uk.

This can cause significant reduction in a person’s strength, which can also affect gait and balance, causing difficulty climbing stairs and lifting objects.

The condition is estimated to affect 4.6 percent of men and 7.9 percent of women with an average the age of 67 years, according to research published in the journal Age and Aging.

Muscle mass starts to decline from the age of 30 years, and it is estimated people will lose three to eight per cent of muscle mass per decade.

It has long been thought to be an inevitable part of the aging process.

However, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, scientists have recently been researching whether it is possible to slow loss of muscle mass and strength.

While sarcopenia is most commonly seen in inactive people, it also affects those who are physically active throughout their life.

At the moment experts believe age-related factors that cause sarcopenia include hormone levels changing, protein requirements alter, motor neuron die and we tend to become more sedentary.

Additionally, poor nutrition, such as a lack of vitamin D, is thought to play a part.

The condition is associated with serious health issues, including frailty, disability, morbidity and mortality.

These are five main symptoms of the condition.

Muscle size: People may begin to notice a decrease in muscle size. Unlike some other symptoms, it can be physical indicator of the condition.

Weakness: Feeling weak is another sign. This can increase people’s risk of falling.

Endurance: Losing endurance — or stamina — is another indicator. Physical endurance is important for being able to do everyday activities.

Balance: Experiencing poor balance can be a sign of sarcopenia. This can lead to a person avoiding physical activities, which in turn can speed up muscle loss.

Stairs: Issues climbing stairs can also be caused by the condition. In the elderly, having sarcopenia can raise risk of falling.

Research by the University of Southampton has linked muscle loss with increased fractures and falls.