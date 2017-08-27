RSS
0945 GMT August 27, 2017

News ID: 199437
Published: 0627 GMT August 27, 2017

Amir-Abdollahian: Liberation of Tal Afar, 'end of ISIL in Iraq'

MEHR NEWS AGENCY

Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said the liberation of the northern city of Tal Afar means the end of ISIL in secure and stable Iraq.

In a message issued on Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian hailed the liberation of Tal Afar located 80km west of Mosul, Mehr News Agency reported.

"Congratulations on the victory of the people, the authorities, the government, the armed forces, and the high-profile Iraqi forces in the liberation of Tal Afar,” the message read.

The offensive on Tal Afar, which lies on the supply route between Syria and the former ISIL group stronghold of Mosul, began on August 20.

Iraqi troops on Saturday raised the Iraqi flag on top of the citadel building in the city; only a few neighborhoods in Tal Afar were still being controlled by ISIL.

   
