0946 GMT August 27, 2017

News ID: 199439
Published: 0749 GMT August 27, 2017

Iran President, cabinet members pay tribute to late Imam Khomeini

IRNA

President Hassan Rouhani and his new cabinet members paid homage on Sunday to the Founder of the Islamic Republic the late Imam Khomeini at his mausoleum in southern Tehran.

Rouhani and his new cabinet members, who won vote of confidence from the parliament last week, attended the mausoleum of the late Imam to renew allegiance to the father of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in the country, IRNA reported.

The visit took place on the fourth day of the national Government Week (August 23-30) which marks the martyrdom anniversary of top Iranian government officials during a terrorist bombing in 1981.

Rouhani and his ministers paid tribute to the late Imam by laying a wreath at his tomb and later at the tombs of the martyrs of the 1981 which are located in the nearby cemetery of Tehran known as Behesht-e Zahra.

On August 30, 1981, a number of top Iranian officials including the then president Mohammad Ali Rajaei and Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar, were martyred in a huge explosion which was caused by a member of the terrorist Mojahedin Khalq Organization (MKO).

   
KeyWords
Iran
Imam Khomeini
Hassan Rouhani
 
