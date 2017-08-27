Daesh claims Brussels knife attacker is one of their

Police secure the scene in downtown Brussels after a reported attack on Belgian Army soldiers on Friday, August 25, 2017. Belgium’s anti-terror crisis center says soldiers have ‘neutralized’ a man in downtown Brussels, amid media reports that the man may have been shot after attacking troops with a knife. (SYLVAIN PLAZY/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Daesh terrorist group news agency Aamaq has claimed the Brussels attacker who assaulted three soldiers with a knife as a Daesh group soldier.

In a statement Sunday, it said that he carried out the Friday evening attack in response to calls to target countries of the coalition that is fighting Daesh, washingtonpost.com reported.

Belgian prosecutors have opened an attempted terrorist murder probe after attacker assaulted the soldiers. He was shot dead by troops.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office said, “The man was known to police for assault charges but had no previous terror-related offenses. The suspect, a Belgian citizen of Somali origin, was also carrying a fake firearm.

Daesh often claims attacks by people who have no known link to the group.