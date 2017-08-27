Daesh claims Brussels knife attacker is one of their

0946 GMT August 27, 2017
In a statement Sunday, it said that he carried out the Friday evening attack in response to calls to target countries of the coalition that is fighting Daesh, washingtonpost.com reported.
Belgian prosecutors have opened an attempted terrorist murder probe after attacker assaulted the soldiers. He was shot dead by troops.
The Federal Prosecutor’s Office said, “The man was known to police for assault charges but had no previous terror-related offenses. The suspect, a Belgian citizen of Somali origin, was also carrying a fake firearm.
Daesh often claims attacks by people who have no known link to the group.