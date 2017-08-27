24 Iranian universities among world most effective

According to Information Sciences Institute (ISI) survey, some 24 Iranian universities were listed among world most effective, an academic official said.

The list which contains the top one percent of the universities is updated every two months, Head of Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC) Mohammad Javad Dehqani said on Sunday, IRNA reported.

“Most of the top one percent universities are categorized in chemistry field,” he said.

“Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Iran Polymer and Petrochemical Institute are among top one percent universities,” he noted.

Dehqani went on to say that in geology field, Tehran University is among world top universities and in mathematics, Amirkabir University of Technology and Islamic Azad University are among top one percent universities.

“In physics field, Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences, Sharif University of Technology, Isfahan University of Technology and Islamic Azad University listed are among top one percent,” Head of ISC said.