Iran in talks with Euratom for cooperation in quantum technology

Iran is negotiating with the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) for cooperation in quantum technology, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said on Sunday.

The Islamic Republic is not far behind the leading countries in the field of quantum technology, Salehi said at the First National Conference on Quantum Technology in Tehran.

With the nuclear deal signed between Iran and six world powers in 2015, the Islamic Republic has joined the Euratom club, he said, adding that the AEOI has initiated talks with Europeans to boost cooperation in quantum technology.

Salehi also said a ministerial meeting between the Islamic Republic and six world powers might be held in New York on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in September.

He said he thinks Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif would take action to initiate a meeting with his counterparts in the P5+1 – Russia, China, US, Britain, France, and Germany.

He further emphasized that the AEOI is confident about the Foreign Ministry’s continuous pursuit of issues related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The likely ministerial meeting of Iran and the P5+1 group would focus on the implementation process of the nuclear deal reached between the two sides in 2015.