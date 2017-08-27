Bangladesh sends back 90 Rohingya despite violence

Bangladesh detained and forcibly returned 90 Rohingya migrants to Myanmar, police said Sunday, just hours after Myanmar troops on the other side of the border had opened fire on people fleeing the country.

Police intercepted a group of 70 Rohingya late Saturday after they crossed the "zero line" border zone, where Myanmar soldiers earlier fired mortars and machine guns at villagers making the dangerous dash from the northern state of Rakhine into Bangladesh, AFP wrote.

The villagers were caught roughly four kilometers inside Bangladeshi territory en route to a refugee camp in Kutupalong, where thousands of Rohingya already live in squalid conditions, said local police chief Abul Khaer.

"All 70 were detained and later pushed back to Myanmar by the border guards," Khaer said.

Police said some of those detained had entered Bangladesh via the Ghumdhum border area — where the Myanmar forces unleashed the barrage of fire just hours earlier.

"They were pleading with us not to send them back to Myanmar," said one policeman on condition of anonymity.

Another 20 Rohingya were caught Sunday and sent back after crossing the Naf River, a natural border between Myanmar and Bangladesh, according to Ariful Islam, a commander with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Another border officer, Manzurul Hassan Khan, said Sunday that fresh gunfire could be heard in villages across the border in Rakhine.

More than 100 people have died since Friday as scores of men ambushed Myanmar police posts with knives, guns and homemade explosives, killing at least a dozen security force members.

Myanmar’s government brands the 1.1 million-strong Rohingya population in the country as “illegal immigrants” from Bangladesh. Rohingya Muslims, however, have had roots in the country that go back centuries. They are considered by the UN as the “most persecuted minority group in the world.”

The government used a militant attack on border guards back in October 2016 as a pretext to enforce the blockade on Rakhine.

There have been numerous eyewitness accounts of summary executions, rapes, and arson attacks by the military since the crackdown began.

Some 87,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since last year amid the crackdown.