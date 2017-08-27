Qassemi: No change in framework of Iran-IAEA cooperation

Iran’s Foreign Ministry dismissed any change in the framework of the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), after the United States’ UN envoy traveled to Vienna to press the UN agency on her reading of Iran’s compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The frameworks of interaction with the agency are unchanging,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Sunday, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iran will keep working with the UN nuclear agency within the framework of its previous commitments, the IRIB quoted him as saying.

“We won’t give in to the excessive demands of certain governments, and would not allow others to meddle in the banned areas of the JCPOA,” the spokesperson underscored.

On Wednesday, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley traveled to Vienna for a possible review of the nuclear agreement with Iran.

Iran warned about the consequences of any “illegal” pressure on the UN nuclear agency after Haley’s visit to Vienna.

Iran’s permanent mission to the IAEA issued the warning in a statement on Thursday, a day after Haley met IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano in the Austrian capital.

The statement said the objectives and the results of Haley’s trip to Vienna “contradict” the JCPOA and UN Resolution 2231, which was adopted on July 20, 2015 to endorse the nuclear deal.

The Islamic Republic, it said, is fully aware of its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the Additional Protocol and the JCPOA, and remains committed to their terms.

However, Iran will not allow a specific country to take advantage of the rules for its own political objectives, the statement added.

Iran expects the IAEA head and its inspectors to perform their tasks regarding the JCPOA with professionalism and honesty, it said.

Prior to her trip to Vienna, Haley claimed that the visit was a fact-finding mission and part of the US President Donald Trump’s review of the nuclear deal with Tehran.

Washington wants to know if the IAEA plans to inspect Iranian military sites during its verification of Tehran’s compliance with the JCPOA.

The IAEA monitors the technical aspects of the nuclear agreement, which was inked between Iran and the P5+1 countries – namely the US, Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany – in July 2015 and took effect in January 2016.

Under the deal, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for the removal of all nuclear-related bans imposed on the Islamic Republic, but the JCPOA does not oblige Iran to open its military sites to inspection.

The IAEA has invariably certified Iran’s commitment to its obligations under the accord but the Trump administration, which took over in January 2017, one year after the JCPOA came into force, has taken a hostile stance toward the deal, repeatedly threatening to tear it up.