Murray withdraws from US Open with ongoing hip injury

Andy Murray pulled out of the US Open after failing to recover from a hip injury.

The British world number two, 30, has not played since Wimbledon, when he was hampered by the injury as he lost to Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals, BBC reported.

Murray practiced all week but said on Saturday the injury remained an issue.

"It's too sore for me to win the tournament and ultimately that's what I was here to try and do," said the Scot.

The 2012 US Open champion was due to face American world number 104 Tennys Sandgren in the first round.

It is the first time since the French Open in 2013 that Murray has withdrawn from a Grand Slam tournament.

He revealed during Wimbledon that he had suffered with a sore hip at times since his early twenties, but it became more significant following his French Open semifinal loss against Stan Wawrinka in June.

"I did pretty much everything that I could to get myself ready here and took a number of weeks off after Wimbledon," added Murray, who has lost the world number one ranking to Rafael Nadal since Wimbledon.

"I obviously spoke to a lot of hip specialists. Tried resting, rehabbing, to try and get myself ready here.

"I was actually practicing OK the last few days."

Asked if he had risked potential further damage by attempting to play at Flushing Meadows, Murray added, "I certainly wouldn't have been hurting myself more by trying to play. It was more a question of whether it would settle down in time.

"Obviously I kind of ran out of time. Maybe if I'd been able to take a little bit more time off."

Croatian fifth seed Marin Cilic will move up to Murray's place in the draw and face Sandgren in the first round later today.

‘I’m happy with how I feel’

Roger Federer will head into US Open feeling optimistic he has overcome his injury concerns.

The Swiss, 36, struggled with a back problem as he lost to Alexander Zverev in Montreal two weeks ago.

But the third seed has been practicing freely in New York and said, "I'm really happy how I'm feeling."

Federer has a 35-3 record this year, having taken his Grand Slam tally to 19 titles with wins at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

His hopes of winning a sixth US Open, and first since 2008, suffered a blow with the third of those defeats against Zverev in Montreal two weeks ago.

A back problem restricted Federer in the final but he has recovered sufficiently to face American teenager Frances Tiafoe in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

If Federer and Nadal were to make it through to the semifinals it would be their first ever meeting at the US Open.

"I'd be happy to play him here," said Federer. "We never played in New York, so I think that would be fun for everybody involved. I don't think we are both thinking that far ahead."

Nadal, who plays Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in the first round, said, "A lot of points and games to play, so now is not the moment to think about that.

"For me, I think about Lajovic. That's my goal."