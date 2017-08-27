RSS
0500 GMT August 27, 2017

News ID: 199454
Published: 0207 GMT August 27, 2017

Invincible Iran awaits S. Korea

With Iran securing the first of Asia’s 2018 FIFA World Cup spots in June, things are heating up for the remaining three automatic places at the finals in Russia next summer when the 12 teams return to action this week for the penultimate round of fixtures.

Iran may have confirmed its place at Russia after beating Uzbekistan in Tehran on Matchday 8, but Carlos Queiroz’s unbeaten side will be anything but an easy opponent for second placed Korea Republic in Seoul on Thursday, the-afc.com reported.

However, should the Koreans go on to win, and Uzbekistan fail to get at least a point from its match with China in Wuhan, Shin Tae-yong’s side will qualify from Group A as the second placed side and thus avoid a winner-take-all showdown in Tashkent on Matchday 10.

Fourth-placed Syria is four points behind Korea, and three off Uzbekistan, but it has not yet lost a game at its designated home venue in Malaysia and recently recalled powerhouse forward Omar al-Somah to the side for the upcoming match against Qatar.

While Qatar and China are no longer in the equation for automatic places in the World Cup, they still have a slim chance at third place and a route through the playoffs, but they must record victories on Thursday. 

 

 

   
