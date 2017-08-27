Tehran City Council names caretaker mayor

The City Council of Tehran on Sunday picked a caretaker to perform mayoral duties at the municipality of Tehran until the credentials of the elected mayor, Mohammad Ali Najafi, will be endorsed by the administrative officials.

In a Sunday session, the new members of the Tehran City Council elected Mostafa Salimi as the caretaker mayor of capital, Tasnim News Agency reported.

It came after the bureaucratic process for the endorsement of Najafi’s decree took longer than usual.

Najafi, 66, was elected as Tehran mayor by garnering the votes of all 21 councilors on August 23.

Najafi has succeeded Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf who was in office for 12 years.