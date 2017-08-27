Iran's non-oil exports to Qatar rise despite hurdles

Iran's non-oil exports to Qatar increased both in weight and value in the past five months, despite the hurdles in trade transactions with Qatar.

Iran exported 737,500 tons of non-oil goods, mostly food products, valued at $67.5 million to Qatar during the period indicating a 30.8-percent rise in terms of weight and 60.57 percent growth in terms of value, reported Xinhua quoting trade figures released by Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

The figures show significant growth in trade as Iran has been seeking to expand ties with Qatar following its rifts with Saudi Arabia and allies in June.

Despite the growth in Iran's business with the Arab state, the rush and convergence of several neighboring countries wanting to sell to the Qataris plus cumbersome domestic rules have raised concern among traders that Iran has failed to rise to the occasion.

The report said that Turkey is also in trilateral talks with Iran and Qatar to ease transit of goods to Qatar via Iran.

Pakistan has also launched a direct shipping line to Qatar, along with Azerbaijan, which is also trying to develop closer trade ties with the Persian Gulf Arab country.

A large number of Iranian traders started to ship food to Qatar following the political crisis. However, Iranian goods did not have the necessary traction in that market since they were not made for export.

Trade Promotion Organization of Iran is set for talks with organizations involved in the trade process to finalize an incentive package for exporters to Qatar.

Lack of efficient shipping services between the two neighbors is another snag. Valfajr Shipping Line, a company affiliated to the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, has said it will launch a direct shipping service between Bushehr and Doha.

Moreover, Central Bank of Iran governor has suggested that talks are underway to link Iran and Qatar bank cards.

Iran's Exclusive Food Exhibition will also be held in Doha on September 10-13.

On Saturday, Qatar's ambassador to Iran, Ali Bin Hamad al-Sulaiti, officially resumed his diplomatic mission in the Islamic Republic after a 20-month hiatus.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said Thursday that it had decided to send its ambassador back to Iran expressing aspiration to strengthen ties with Iran in all fields.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi welcomed Doha's decision, saying that "the decision is a logical and positive move by Qatar".

Qatar has withdrawn its ambassador from Iran in January 2016, after Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran.