Iran exported about 153,000 tons of dairy products worth $264 million during March 21-July 22 this year.

This shows a three-percent rise in weight and a 28-percent growth in value year on year, IRNA reported.

In the past year, Iran exported 404,000 tons of dairy products valued at $773 million.

Among the items exported, yogurt topped the list with $218 million, followed by cheese with $187 million, infant formula with $129 million, cream and ice cream with $120 million.

Dairy products accounted for the highest share in Iran's food exports last year.

"Iran is targeting one billion dollars in dairy exports for the current Iranian year (March 2017-18)," said Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati.