Thai company presents feasibility reports on three oilfields

Representatives of Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) discussed the outcome of studies conducted on three Iranian oilfields in a meeting with National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) officials.

In the meeting with NIOC Deputy Head for Development and Engineering Affairs Gholamreza Manuchehri in Tehran, experts from Thailand's PTTEP presented the results of their studies on Changouleh, Dalpari and Balal oilfields in Iran, Shana reported.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC) as well as Oil Engineering and Development Company.

The Thai firm inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) for conducting studies on the three Iranian fields. Ultimately after six months and in May 2017, PTTEP presented study results which were analyzed.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited is currently involved in gas production in several parts of the world, including Southeast Asia, Algeria and Oman, and has previously cooperated with Iran in drilling and exploration.

In addition to PTTEP, NIOC also signed cooperation agreements with Korea Gas Corporation on Balal field, Austria's OMV on Dalpari field as well as with Gazprom of Russian and Norway’s Dno International ASA on Changouleh oilfield.

Balal Oilfield, whose initial recoverable reserves were estimated at 100 million barrels, is located 93 kilometers, southwest of Lavan Island. Dalpari is however situated 70 km off northwest of Dezful city, southwest of Kaboud oilfield in Ilam Province. Also, Changouleh oilfield is located 80 km northwest of Dehloran city and situated in northwest part of North Dezful basin in Lorestan Province.