Chadormalu mining company eyes three major projects

Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company has three major development project at hand for the year to mid-March 2018, said the company's managing director.

Mahmoud Nourian added that his company will begin exploration operations in the iron ore-rich D19 geological layer adding that setting up a pelletizing unit is also scheduled for this year in addition to launching a rolling plant, according to a fax sent to Iran Daily.

The official put the proven reserves of D19 anomaly deposit at 79 million tons to 100 million tons of iron ore which will provide feedstock to Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company and Iran Central Iron Ore Company.

Nourian noted that $189 million will be invested in the 4-million-ton pelletizing plant adding that the rolling pant will produce 1.2 million tons of rolled steel.

Chadormalu's main stakeholders are Omid Investment Management Group with a 39.17 percent stake, Mines and Metals Development Investment Company with 16.6 percent and Mobarakeh Steel Company with 8.23 percent.

The company's continued production is also essential for expanding Iran's steel industry. The government aims to turn the steel industry into the world's sixth largest manufacturer as per the goals set in the 20-Year Vision Plan (2005-25), which stipulates the production of 55 million tons of crude steel. Over 150 million tons of iron ore are required to achieve this figure.