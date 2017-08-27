Salento filmfest to host nine Iranian flicks

Nine Iranian feature and short films will be screened at Salento International Film Festival (2017), which will be held in Italy in September.

The 14th edition of the fest is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 10 in Italy, ISNA reported.

The Iranian films are 'Cold Breath' directed by Abbas Raziji, 'Descendant' directed by Yaser Talebi, 'Dowry's Sugar Bowl' directed by Ali Mollagholi Poor, 'Apricot Groves' directed by Pouria Heidary Oureh, 'Now' directed by Mostafa Gandomkar, 'Kasco' directed by Mojtaba Qassemi, 'White House' by Arastou Mafakheri, 'Women of the Silk Road' directed by Yasamin Maleknasr and 'No Exit' directed by Negar Zaka.