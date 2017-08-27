'Kupal' to take part in Arizona Underground Filmfest

Iranian flick 'Kupal', directed by Kazem Mollaei, will compete with films from Britain, Canada, Spain, Palestine and the US in the 10th Arizona Underground Film Festival as the only Asian representative in the event.

Mollaei's debut feature film, 'Kupal' will experience its 6th US screening in this festival, which will be held during September 12-23, mehrnews.com reported.

The film narrates the story of a hunter and taxidermist who experiences an unfortunate incident just moments before the turn of the year. The movie's theme is: "You can't be alone in this world!"

Mollaie, who is both the director and the scriptwriter of the film, has previously produced several successful short films which competed in national and international festivals. They include 'Please Stay Away from the Red Line', 'Minus' and 'Delete'.

Arizona Underground Film Festival is the American state's sole premier genre cult film festival, and one of the biggest underground film festivals in the country. The sole mission of filmfest is to showcase works by filmmakers who have defiantly independent visions. The organizers of the festival are on a quest to represent every genre of independent film from across the world celebrating the artist and their works.

The festival features competition categories including Narrative, Horror, Documentaries, Experimental, Animation, and Exploitation.