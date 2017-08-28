Tehran has a new mayor

Interior Minister Abderreza Rahmani-Fazli on Sunday issued decree of Mohammad Ali Najafi as Tehran new mayor, said spokesman of the ministry.

Salma Samani said that the minister signed Najafi’s decree as per the Article 80 of the Islamic Councilors and Election of Mayors Law to endorse Tehran City Council’s election of Najafi as Tehran mayor on August 10, IRNA reported.

Elaborating on the legal procedure of issuing decree of Tehran mayor, he said that transactions of Tehran City Council on the proposed mayor were sent to Interior Ministry on August 23.

Despite 10-day time for examining qualifications of the nominee for the post, Interior Ministry conducted necessary studies simultaneously with carrying out inquiries from relevant authorities, given the significance of handling the capital’s affairs.

“After receiving the positive responses to the inquiries as well as completion of legal procedures, interior minister issued decree of Najafi as Tehran mayor,” he said.

Najafi, a pro-Rouhani figure, will replace Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf who held the position for 12 years.

Najafi has a master’s degree in mathematics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a veteran reformist politician and a senior economic advisor to President Hassan Rouhani.

He served as minister of education for eight years under the late President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani (1989-97) and was Rouhani’s top choice for the same portfolio in 2013 but failed to secure enough confidence votes in the parliament.

He was later appointed as the head of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization but resigned six months later, citing poor health.