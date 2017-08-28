Storm Harvey: Houston battles 'unprecedented' floods

Main roads in Houston have been turned into rivers. (REUTERS(

The US city of Houston is in the grip of the biggest storm in the history of the state of Texas, meteorologists said.

More than 30 in of rain (75cm) of rain has fallen on parts of the city this weekend, turning main roads into rivers and making it impossible to move around other than by boat, BBC reported.

The city is expected to be deluged by a year's rainfall within this week.

With rescue services overstretched as the rain continues, many people are having to fend for themselves.

Hundreds of roads have been closed across the city, hospitals have been evacuated and thousands of people are without electricity.

There has been a new round of school closures and all commercial flight operations from the city's two main airports have been stopped until further notice, with runways completely flooded.

Up to 2,000 people have been rescued from floods in and around Houston, as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to batter Texas with heavy rains. Helicopters are being used to pluck people from rooftops.

There are reports of possible deaths in submerged vehicles, but investigations continue, Chief Darryl Coleman of the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told the media he could not confirm reports of several storm-related deaths.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said conditions are ‘unprecedented’.

It said there was a ‘flash flood emergency’ across the Houston Metro area, with travel near impossible.

Many shelters have been opened, including in a convention center.

Scores of road across the city are unusable. (REUTERS)

Like Houston, the island city of Galveston was also hit by ‘epic catastrophic flooding’ overnight, the NWS added.

An inundated care home in Dickinson, Galveston County, is reported to have been evacuated by helicopter after an image of several elderly women sitting in a lounge in waist-deep water went viral on social media.

The creeks and waterways that crisis-cross the Houston area have steadily been getting fuller since Tropical Storm Harvey first hit the area on Friday.

Many areas are flooded or face flooding throughout the next week, the National Weather Service's Advanced Hydrology Prediction Service said.

Forecasters predict ‘catastrophic and life-threatening flooding’, especially in large parts of south-eastern Texas.

There is little sign of any major improvement in the weather over the next seven days, forecasters said.

With the emergency services under intense pressure and complaints among some residents that 911 emergency calls are not even being answered, hundreds of volunteers have made their way to Houston from all over the US.

They face difficult conditions because many of those stranded can only be rescued by air or by boat.

The US Coast Guard in Houston has requested more helicopters.

President Donald Trump is due to visit Texas on Tuesday to see for himself the damage caused by the storm. He signed a disaster proclamation on Friday, paving the way for federal cash to go towards the relief effort.

Forecasters have warned that it could worsen and become historic.

Insurance experts quoted by the REUTERS said that it could equal the damage inflicted by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, widely reported to be the most expensive natural disaster in US history.

It was estimated that Katrina caused about $15 billion worth of flood damage in the states of Louisiana and Mississippi.

But experts said at the moment it is too early to make detailed estimates of the damage to homes and businesses in Texas.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has urged residents not to call emergency services unless their situation is life-threatening and they need to be rescued.

"Don't get on the road. Don't assume this storm is over," he said.

The county seat, have asked people who own boats to help with rescues.