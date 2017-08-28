Brexit: Keep single market for transition period

Labour would keep the UK in the EU single market and customs union for a transitional period after leaving the EU, the party has said.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer set out Labour's new position in the Observer, BBC reported.

The shift in policy would mean accepting the free movement of labour after leaving the EU in March 2019.

Sir Keir said the transition would be "as short as possible but as long as necessary".

Meanwhile, Brexit Secretary David Davis has urged the European Commission to have a flexible approach to talks.

Labour's leadership has been criticized by opponents for a lack of clarity on what deal Britain should seek immediately after leaving the EU.

Sir Keir said a transitional period was needed to avoid a ‘cliff edge’ for the economy, so that goods and services could continue to flow between the EU and UK while negotiations on the permanent deal continued.

"Labour would seek a transitional deal that maintains the same basic terms that we currently enjoy with the EU," he wrote.

"That means we would seek to remain in a customs union with the EU and within the single market during this period.

"It means we would abide by the common rules of both."

He compared this with the government's preference for ‘bespoke’ transitional arrangements after leaving the EU, which, Sir Keir said, were highly unlikely to be negotiated before March 2019.

He did not say how long the transitional period would be — only that it would be "as short as possible, but as long as is necessary".

A significant shift or simply the clarification of a confused picture?

Either way, Labour's plan for a transitional period after the UK leaves the EU only takes us so far.

Yes, we now know that a Labour government would keep the UK in the customs union and single market for some time after March 2019.

But how long for? And what happens after that?

Sir Keir has suggested continued membership of the customs union and single market with stricter controls on immigration.

That idea is likely to go down about as well as a flat beer in Brussels.

In the words of the EU's chief negotiator, "cherry picking is not an option".

Labour's plan will be music to the ears of its remain-voting supporters in London and beyond.

But to those in the party's heartlands, keen to see the back of Brussels, it may sound more like an alarm bell.