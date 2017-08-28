Biggest Earth-bound asteroid named 'Florence' to arrive in September

NASA has warned that the largest Earth-bound asteroid ever seen by NASA is heading our way and will arrive at the beginning of September.

The asteroid has been dubbed ‘Florence’ and is about 4.3km in length — one of the largest that the space agency has ever detected and the largest to ever fly past Earth without hitting it, according to express.co.uk.

Florence will fly by at a relatively safe distance of 4.4 million miles away — around 18 times the distance between the Earth and the moon — but still close enough to be classed as a ‘near-Earth object’.

The asteroid which wiped out the dinosaurs was around 9.6km in length, it is believed.

Paul Chodas, manager of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said, “While many known asteroids have passed by closer to Earth than Florence will on September 1, all of those were estimated to be smaller.

“Florence is the largest asteroid to pass by our planet this close since the NASA program to detect and track near-Earth asteroids began.”

Due to its massive size, boffins at the space agency believe that it is an ideal candidate to test out new asteroid observation technologies.

Using new Earth-based radars, NASA said that it can capture surface details on the giant asteroid that would be as small as 10 meters.

NASA explained, "When these small, natural remnants of the formation of the solar system pass relatively close to Earth, deep space radar is a powerful technique for studying their sizes, shapes, rotation, surface features and roughness and for more precise determination of their orbital path.”