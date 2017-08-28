Pakistan says Indian attack in Kashmir killed three civilians

Pakistani police said Indian troops have fired across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region, killing three civilians.

Police official Ashfaq Hussain said Monday that shelling by Indian troops overnight hit a house in the Fatehpur area in Haveli district in Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir, causing the casualties, abcnews.go.com reported.

Hussain said that the shelling also wounded two other people who were inside the house.

He said, “Pakistani forces returned the fire.”

Muhammad Shabbir, a resident in the Chakoti area, said both sides exchanged fire.

The two sides frequently trade fire across the heavily militarized Line of Control and blame each other for violating a 2003 cease-fire agreement. Kashmir is split between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan. Both claim it in its entirety and have fought two wars over Kashmir.