Iran under-19 volleyball team wins 2017 World Champs

Iranian volleyball team won the 2017 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship which was held in Bahrain.

In the final match of the competitions, Iran defeated Russia 3-1, IRNA reported.

During the first, second and fourth sets Iran grabbed the first title.

The 2017 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship was the fifteenth edition of the international volleyball tournament and the world championship for men's national teams under the age of 19, organized by the sport's world governing body, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

The tournament was hosted by Bahrain in Riffa from August 18-27 2017.

20 teams from the five confederations competed in the tournament.