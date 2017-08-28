In Kenya's Baringo county, police raid, burn and murder

A bullet cartridge for a G3-type self-loading rifle is one of 14 found near the blood-stained dirt where the body of Ekurio Mugeluk first lay. (WILL SWANSON/AL JAZEERA)

Jacob Kushner writes about refugees and migration, foreign aid and investment in Africa, the Caribbean, and Germany.

Anthony Langat is a Kenyan investigative journalist covering human rights issues, security and climate change, AL JAZEERA reported.

Chemolingot, Kenya — One May afternoon along a dirt road in a remote swath of Kenya's Baringo County lay the remains of an elderly man. Wild animals had eaten his flesh, torn off some of his limbs, and dragged his body — now mostly bones. A purple shawl and a yellow football jersey clung to the skeleton.

Witnesses said nine days earlier, several truckloads of police officers raided their village, burning their huts and stealing their goats. Officers then threw rocks at the elderly man who had tried to escape. They loaded him onto a truck, dumped him by the side of the road and shot him.

Corroborates witnesses' accounts that on May 9, Kenyan police murdered 80-year-old Ekurio Mugeluk and left his body to the wild.

Next to the bloodstained gravel where Mugeluk's body first lay, AL JAZEERA discovered a pile of 14, 7.62 × 51 mm cartridge cases ― evidence of ammunition fired by a weapon such as the G3-type self-loading rifle which is common in Kenya. The cartridge cases were stamped with markings indicating they were manufactured in 2016 by the Kenya Ordnance Factory Corporation, which operates Kenya's ammunition plant in the town of Eldoret. That factory does not sell ammunition to civilians and only provides a domestic supply to the Kenyan police and military. Produced just last year, there was a very narrow window of time in which the authorities might have illegally diverted these bullets to civilians.

Three meters from the body lay a pile of seven, 7.62 × 39 mm cartridges — bullets used in AK type self-loading rifles ― which appear to have come from the same factory.

A sandal lies near the remains of 80-year-old Ekurio Mugeluk. (WILL SWANSON/AL JAZEERA)

Mugeluk's murder occurred amid a fight in rural Kenya over grassland and livestock that has been exacerbated in recent months by severe drought.

Today, much of Baringo County is dry and lacks grass for grazing. As herders move their cows, goats and sheep further afield in search of what little vegetation remains, conflicts sometimes ensue between communities competing over resources.

The proliferation of weapons and ammunition has turned these fights increasingly violent, sometimes deadly. Armed gunmen routinely steal livestock and sometimes shoot at their owners in the process. AFP reported that in May 2015, 75 people were killed in one raid. In January, two children were reported killed during a raid that netted 200 goats. Cattle rustling has gone on in East Africa for years, but since late 2016, Baringo County, in particular, has seen thousands of livestock stolen and dozens of people shot or killed.

Police are sometimes injured or killed by rustlers. In 2012, dozens of officers were killed during a shoot-out with cattle rustlers in Samburu County, which borders Baringo. A police chief in neighboring Laikipia country was wounded by rustlers in February, and in May three police officers were reported killed in Samburu.

It was ostensibly in response to cattle rustling that on May 9, police raided the village of Secretion in an operation to confiscate stolen livestock. Instead, according to villagers, police themselves stole hundreds of goats. AL JAZEERA documented three houses that were burned to the ground. After the raid, witnesses say police murdered Mugeluk, who had been out herding camels.

It is rare to find hard evidence of murders by police in areas as remote as this.

"Generally, police in rural areas are very punitive and they act like they're above the law," said Otsieno Namwaya, Africa Researcher for Human Rights Watch. "In Baringo, there are two factors. One is that police twist the narrative that they are fighting bandits. Whenever they kill anyone, they say he was a bandit."

"And secondly, a lot of journalists are not accessing some of these remote parts of Baringo, so it's only the police's word that comes out," Namwaya said. "Police take advantage that this is an area that is totally out of the eye of the public."

Sometimes police operations look more like lawless raids, Namwaya explains.

"Police move into a village and don't care whether you are innocent or are guilty. They arrest everybody, beat them up, extort money and destroy property. And cases of killing happen, too."