Zimbabweans facing jail time over social media abuse

A cabinet minister said that the Cyber Crime and Cyber Security Bill will go to parliament as soon as possible.
Information Minister Supa Mandiwanzira has told the media that numerous crimes are being committed in cyberspace, ewn.co.za wrote.
The Cyber Crime and Cyber Security Bill allows for a 10-year jail term for various offences, including posting material that causes emotional distress to others.
But some aspects of the law will prove controversial, including a section that allows for the extradition and prosecution of foreign-based Zimbabweans.