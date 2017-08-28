Zimbabweans facing jail time over social media abuse

The Zimbabwe government said it plans to pass a new law that will see people being jailed for up to 10 years for abusing social media.

A cabinet minister said that the Cyber Crime and Cyber Security Bill will go to parliament as soon as possible.

Information Minister Supa Mandiwanzira has told the media that numerous crimes are being committed in cyberspace, ewn.co.za wrote.

The Cyber Crime and Cyber Security Bill allows for a 10-year jail term for various offences, including posting material that causes emotional distress to others.

But some aspects of the law will prove controversial, including a section that allows for the extradition and prosecution of foreign-based Zimbabweans.