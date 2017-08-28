RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0353 GMT August 28, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199498
Published: 0859 GMT August 28, 2017

Zimbabweans facing jail time over social media abuse

Zimbabweans facing jail time over social media abuse
ewn.co.za

The Zimbabwe government said it plans to pass a new law that will see people being jailed for up to 10 years for abusing social media.

A cabinet minister said that the Cyber Crime and Cyber Security Bill will go to parliament as soon as possible.

Information Minister Supa Mandiwanzira has told the media that numerous crimes are being committed in cyberspace, ewn.co.za wrote.

The Cyber Crime and Cyber Security Bill allows for a 10-year jail term for various offences, including posting material that causes emotional distress to others.

But some aspects of the law will prove controversial, including a section that allows for the extradition and prosecution of foreign-based Zimbabweans.

   
KeyWords
Zimbabweans
social media
abuse
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0985 sec