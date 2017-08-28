RSS
0354 GMT August 28, 2017

News ID: 199499
Published: 0905 GMT August 28, 2017

Pollution causing health crisis

thehansindia.com

People are facing hard times as pollution menace is increasing in the Kothagudem district in the Indian state of Telangana, observed the Member of Parliament and Parliamentary standing committee Chairperson G Renuka Chowdhary.

The Committee visited the Singareni Colaries mines recently. The MP said that the two-day tour of the committee is meant for inspecting the industrial developments. The people are suffering from different types of pollution in the district and deprived of purified drinking water, said the MP.

According to thehansindia.com, the committee had received complaints and representations from the people. The committee would submit the total detail report to the Central government, Renuka added.

Earlier, Renuka held discussions with the farmers. District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and Singareni Chairmen and Managing Director N. Sridhar along with district officers had welcomed the committee.

 

   
KeyWords
Pollution
health
crisis
 
