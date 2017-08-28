Pollution causing health crisis

People are facing hard times as pollution menace is increasing in the Kothagudem district in the Indian state of Telangana, observed the Member of Parliament and Parliamentary standing committee Chairperson G Renuka Chowdhary.

The Committee visited the Singareni Colaries mines recently. The MP said that the two-day tour of the committee is meant for inspecting the industrial developments. The people are suffering from different types of pollution in the district and deprived of purified drinking water, said the MP.

According to thehansindia.com, the committee had received complaints and representations from the people. The committee would submit the total detail report to the Central government, Renuka added.