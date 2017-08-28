Zarif, de Mistura discuss Syria developments

Political Desk

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura discussed the latest developments in the war-torn Syria.

The officials also talked about ways to resolve the six-year crisis in the Arab country through political dialogue.

The meeting came ahead of the six round of talks on the settlement of the Syrian crisis in Kazakhstan.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari said the next round of Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan’s capital city of Astana will be held in mid-September and consultations for holding the talks are underway.

He noted that the exact date of the talks would be set after negotiations between representatives of Iran, Russia and Turkey.

He made the comments following a meeting with de Mistura, who arrived in Tehran on Sunday night.

Astana has hosted five rounds of peace talks for Syria since January. Russia, Iran, and Turkey serve as guarantor states in the peace process. The negotiations are aimed at bringing an end to the foreign-backed militancy in Syria, which began in March 2011.

The Astana talks have so far resulted in an agreement on four de-escalation zones across Syria.

They have been held in tandem with another series of talks hosted by Geneva and brokered by the UN.

Six and a half years of war in Syria has already claimed the lives of over 400, 000 people and displaced more than 11 million Syrians.