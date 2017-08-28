US Uber Inc. appoints Iranian citizen as CEO

Iranian citizen Dara Khosrowshahi was appointed by the US Uber technologies Inc. as its new Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O), it was announced on Monday.

Uber Technologies Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States, operating in 633 cities worldwide. It develops markets and operates the Uber car transportation and food delivery mobile apps. Uber drivers use their own cars, although drivers can rent a car to drive with Uber, IRNA reported.

According to US media, prior to his appointment as the Uber CEO, Khosrowshahi, 48, served as the leader of the online travel company Expedia for 12 years.

“Uber chose Dara Khosrowshahi, who leads the online travel company Expedia, to be its chief executive on Sunday,” two people with knowledge of the decision said. The selection capped a contentious search process as the ride-hailing company seeks to move past a turbulent period, New York Times reported.

However, another US media, the Business Insider, said that Uber has not yet publicly announced the news – suggesting that it might be because “apparently Khosrowshahi hasn't officially accepted the offer”.

Khosrowshahi went to the US with his parents since he was a child in 1970s.

According to the Insider, he has a reputation as a good leader, according to ratings on Glassdoor, with a 93 percent approval rating.

“He has been CEO of Expedia travel Inc. for 12 years and during that time, he turned Expedia into the biggest online travel agency in the US,” added the Insider.

The Iranian nationals work in many key positions in the US in various economic, scientific and cultural posts.

Khosrowshahi is among the US State Department's List of Prominent Iranian Americans.