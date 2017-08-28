Leader: Establishment of an Islamic society needs struggle

Political Desk

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Monday just in the same way that the victory of the revolution needed struggle, establishing the norms of the revolution and creating an Islamic society also needs struggle.

“However, there is a long way to go to reach the desired point and the establishment of an Islamic government and an Islamic society and we are undoubtedly moving and making progress in this path,” the Leader stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with clerical students of Tehran province seminaries.

He said maintaining and continuation of revolutionary norms is a heavy responsibility which requires constant struggle.

Referring to “incorrect” efforts by some people and writers to prove that the Islamic Revolution has reached its end, the Leader said, “Any revolution does away with norms of the past and introduces new norms and safeguarding these new norms is necessary for the continuation of the [Islamic] Revolution.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said a revolutionary move had led to the creation of the Islamic establishment and “very important” achievements.

Ayatollah Khamenei further emphasized that younger generations “desperately need new propositions and Islam has new and attractive propositions in the fields of humanity, society and politics.”

Many in the world would certainly embrace Islam’s propositions if they become aware of them, the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei added that there is an intellectual vacuum stemming from a feeling of frustration caused by the failure of Marxist and Liberalist ideologies which has prepared the ground for the acceptance of new propositions of Islamic ideology.

Ayatollah Khamenei further highlighted the significance of modern means of communication and cyberspace in the contemporary era for relaying the vitalizing message of Islam to the world.