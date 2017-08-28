Egyptian Qur'anic contest to identify talents

A Quran competition is planned in Egypt to identify talents in the fields of Tajweed recitation of the holy Qur'an and Tawasheeh (religious signing).

Egypt's Ministry of Local Development is organizing the event at the national level, according to Sadi al-Balad website, IQNA reported.

Al-Azhar Islamic Center will cooperate in holding the contest while Local Development Minister Hisham Sharif will supervise it.

The contest will be held in two categories: Recitation of the Qur'an in Egyptian style and Tawasheeh and Ibtihal recitation.

In each category, 15 contestants will make it to the final round and compete for the top prize in the capital Cairo.

The three top winners in each category will be awarded cash prizes of 10,000, 7,000, and 5,000 Egyptian pounds respectively.

The organizers have not yet announced the date of the competition.