0353 GMT August 28, 2017

News ID: 199509
Published: 0136 GMT August 28, 2017

Sweden Iranian Film Festival announces lineup

Sweden Iranian Film Festival announces lineup

Iranian Film Festival in the Swedish cities of Uppsala and Stockholm has announced its lineup.

Among the highlights of the lineup are 'Being Born' by Mohsen Abdolvahab, 'Inadaptable' by Ebrahim Ebrahimian and 'Yellow' by Mostafa Taqizadeh, honaronline.ir reported.

'Blind Spot' by Mehdi Golestaneh, 'My Brother Khosrow' by Ehsan Biglari and 'The Season of Narges' by Negar Azarbaijani will also be screened in the festival, which is scheduled to be held on September 23 and 24.

In addition, the short movies 'Whooping Cough' by Reza Tofiqju, 'Save Me' by Mohsen Nabavi, 'Hasti' by Kamal Parnak, 'Pale Mirrors' by Salem Salavati, 'Peroxide' by Abbas Nezamdust and 'Limbo' by Qasideh Golmakani were also  selected for the event.

The festival is organized each year by Yari, an Uppsala-based charity organization that helps street children in Iran to go to school and also raises funds for the construction of schools and libraries for children.

   
