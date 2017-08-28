Tabriz, Yazd clinch spotlight in national crafts expo

Exclusive

By Sadeq Dehqan

Artists from 31 provinces are participating in the 28th National Crafts Exhibition (August 23-August 29) organized by Iran's Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization.

The event is featuring handicrafts from across the country in more than 400 pavilions.

The expo has been influenced by the selection of the northwestern city of Tabriz as the capital of Islamic tourism in 2018 and the inscription of the historical texture of Yazd on the list of world heritage sites by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Head of Tabriz Cultural Heritage Handicrafts and Tourism Department Ramin Asbaqi, in an interview with Iran Daily, expounded on the city's programs following its selection as the capital of Islamic tourism in 2018.

He said the programs will be organized in three categories, namely cultural-social, the development of infrastructures and training NGOs.

The official added that Tabriz, which is located on the Silk Road, has played a major role in the country's political and trade history.

He said the city's 27-hectare historical market is the largest roofed market in the world.

Asbaqi noted that Tabriz has nine specialized museums including, Sanjesh, Qajar and Azerbaijan museums as well as the Constitution House of Tabriz.

The official also touched upon the status of the city in carpet weaving noting that it has been selected as the capital of handwoven carpets by UNESCO.

He said Tabriz, the provincial capital of East Azarbaijan, has unique handicrafts and UNESCO has endorsed 12 major handicrafts in the city.

Also speaking to Iran Daily, Mohammadreza Pahlevanzadeh, a senior official of Yazd Cultural Heritage Handicrafts and Tourism Department, said investors and tourism activists have boosted their efforts to benefit from the city's investment potentials since it was placed on the UNESCO list in July.

He said special regulations have been enforced in Yazd's historical texture to preserve the ancient sites after the city was registered on the list of the UN agency.

The official said the city's registration has attracted global attention adding this will lead to tourism and economic boom.

Pahlevanzadeh cited 'termeh' (a gorgeous hand-made silk tapestry) and coppersmith crafts as among age-old handicrafts of the city.