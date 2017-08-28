Former foreign minister Yazdi dies at 85

Rouhani, Zarif send condolences

Ebrahim Yazdi, Iran’s first foreign minister after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and a close ally of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, passed away following a long illness. He was 85.

He died late Sunday in the western Turkish city of Izmir due to complications from cancer. He underwent surgery there after being denied a US medical visa.

His body will be brought back to Iran for burial in his home city of Qazvin.

In separate statements, President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, expressed grief over the death of Yazdi.

Rouhani hailed him as a “frontrunner in the fight” against “foreign colonizers” and the “despotism” of the regime of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Yazdi spent several years in exile in the United States, where he fought against the shah.

Yazdi was an old companion of Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, and became foreign minister in 1979, in the provisional government of former prime minister Mehdi Bazargan. He also served as a Parliament member until 1983.

Bazargan, Yazdi, and the entire cabinet resigned in November 1979, after a group of students took over the US Embassy in Tehran in protest to Washington’s interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

The crisis led to the severing of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Washington.

Yazdi was a founding member and eventual leader of the Freedom Movement of Iran, which was banned by the government.

He was arrested several times after the reelection of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009.

In 2011, he was sentenced to eight years in prison after he was tried on security charges, including acting against the national security and spreading lies. He was later released on bail for health reasons.

Yazdi and his party were close to the reformists, and he supported President Rouhani’s bid for the presidency in 2013 and 2017.