Ousmane Dembele poses in Barcelona shirt as he is presented on the pitch of Nou Camp in Barcelona, Spain, on August 28, 2017. Source: GETTY IMAGES

Barcelona completed the deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele for an initial £96.8 million fee, potentially rising to £135.5 million.

The 20-year-old France international signed a five-year contract at the Nou Camp alongside the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Monday, BBC reported.

The deal is the second most expensive of all time, eclipsed only by Neymar's recent £200 million move to Paris St.-Germain.

Barca said Dembele's contract has a release clause of £369.6 million.

Dembele said, "I'm very happy to be here. It has always been my dream to be at Barcelona and now I'm here I'm very happy to have achieved my dream.

"It is the best club in the world with the best players in the world."

Dembele's last appearance for Dortmund came in the German Super Cup on August 5.

The Bundesliga side rejected a bid from Barca for the forward earlier in August, with the player then suspended for missing training.

Dortmund said the club rejected Barca's approach because the offer "did not correspond to the extraordinary footballing and additional value of the player and the present economic situation of the European transfer market".

With regard to the agreed fee, Dortmund said in a statement that the payment of add-ons "was agreed up to a maximum total amount of approximately 40 percent of the fixed transfer fee".

Barca has failed with three bids for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, with the most recent offer of being £114 million.

Luis Suarez's transfer from Liverpool in 2014 was officially the club’s most expensive previous purchase, at £75 milloin.

However, Bartomeu has said in the past that "the overall cost of the operation" to sign Neymar from Brazilian club Santos in 2013 was "over €100 million (£92 million)", despite the transfer fee having been disclosed as £48.6 million.

Last season, Dembele scored 10 goals and provided 21 assists as Dortmund finished third in the Bundesliga and won the German Cup, also reaching the Champions League quarterfinals.

He joined Dortmund from French side Rennes on a five-year deal in May 2016, having been voted Ligue 1 young player of the year for the 2015-16 season, when he scored 12 goals and made five assists.

Dembele made his senior France debut in 2016, the only goal in seven caps to date coming in a 3-2 friendly victory over England in June.

He was left out of the France squad for September's World Cup qualifiers against the Netherlands and Luxembourg, with manager Didier Deschamps explaining on Thursday, "Ousmane hasn't trained for a fortnight and he's waiting to see if the transfer will go ahead or won't go ahead."