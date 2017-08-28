RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0353 GMT August 28, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199517
Published: 0237 GMT August 28, 2017

Israel plans to change Beit-ul-Moqaddas demographic make-up

Israel plans to change Beit-ul-Moqaddas demographic make-up

Israel plans to establish a new Jewish neighborhood in the city of Beit-ul-Moqaddas and to increase police presence in the city, a report said.

Israel's Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, accompanied by the Israeli police chief, took a tour of the city on Sunday during which he visited Jewish districts in the occupied city, Palestine Today news agency reported.

The visit also included a provocative storming of the yards of al-Aqsa Mosque, according to Israel’s channel 7, which revealed that Erdan has a plan for the city, composed of two parts, Press TV wrote.

According to the report, the first part of the plan involves the deployment of 1,250 new policemen to Beit-ul-Moqaddas and the installation of thousands of cameras there, including in the Old City.

The new measures also include granting pay hikes to policemen working in the occupied Beit-ul-Moqaddas.

The other part of the plan would be the establishment of a Jewish neighborhood in the city, it added.

During his visit, Erdan reportedly claimed Israel's sovereignty over the occupied Beit-ul-Moqaddas.

Tel Aviv has tried to change the demographic make-up of Beit-ul-Moqaddas over the past decades by constructing settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population. Palestinians say the Israeli measures are aimed at paving the way for the Judaization of the city.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed new tensions ever since Israeli forces introduced restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Beit-ul-Moqaddas in August 2015.

More than 300 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces in tensions since the beginning of October 2015.

 

   
KeyWords
Israel
Beit-ul-Moqaddas
make-up
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0697 sec