Exports from South Pars up 12%

Exports from Iran's South Pars, the world’s largest gas field, rose 12 percent in the past year, said the head of its Customs Department.

Ahmad Pourheidar further said the field exported condensates valued at about $6.9 billion indicating a 28-percent increase against the figure for the year earlier, reported IRNA.

Other products exported from South Pars were methanol, propane and polyethylene, he added. The bulk of its products went to China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Turkey, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

France's Total signed a deal with Iran last month to develop Phase 11 of South Pars, marking the first major Western energy investment in the Islamic Republic since the lifting of sanctions.

Total will have a 50.1-percent stake while 30 percent will be held by Chinese state-owned oil and gas company CNPC and 19.9 percent by National Iranian Oil Company subsidiary Petropars.

The project will have a production capacity of two billion cubic feet per day, or 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day including condensate, Total said in a statement, adding that the gas will begin supplying the Iranian market from 2021.

The first stage of South Pars development will cost around $2 billion, Total added.

The project will cost up to $5 billion and production is expected to start within 40 months, Iran's Oil Ministry said in a statement.

"This is a major agreement for Total, which officially marks our return to Iran to open a new page in the history of our partnership with the country," Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said.

Total signed an initial agreement with Tehran on November 8, a day after the US presidential election victory of Donald Trump. He extended sanctions relief for Iran in May.

Iran, the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, hopes its new oil contracts will attract foreign companies and boost oil and gas output after years of under-investment.

A senior Iranian official said at the signing ceremony that he hoped the deal with Total would encourage other international companies to invest in Iran's oil and gas fields, which need tens of billions of dollars of foreign funds.

"This contract will send a strong political message to the world especially at the time that the Americans have adopted a confrontational course (against Iran)," Shana quoted the head of the country's oil contracts committee, Mehdi Hosseini, as saying.

"This shows that the world is not following their path," Hosseini was quoted as saying.

He added that experience has shown that after a deal with Total, other European and Asian companies would sign deals with Iran.

"In the 1990s, the French were the first who took the risk and invested in South Pars, but ended up paying a huge penalty to the United States later. They are taking the same risk again," said Reza Mostafavi Tabatabaei, president of London-based ENEXD, a firm involved in oil and gas equipment in the Middle East.

"However, Phase 11 of South Pars is twice the size of other phases, a lucrative opportunity that cannot be ignored," he added.