Iran mineral exports hit $3b in three months

Iran exported minerals valued at $3 billion in the three months to June 21, announced a deputy minister of industry, mine and trade.

Jafar Sarqeini told reporters that it is expected that Iran's overall exports of minerals will exceed $9 billion by next March, IRNA reported.

Iran exported minerals worth $6.6 billion in the year to March 21, 2017, the official said.

In January 2016, Iranian and Italian companies agreed on mining investments to the tune of €5 billion during President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Rome on the first leg of a landmark visit to Europe.

"Several memorandums worth €5 billion were signed with Italy for investment in Iran's mining industries," said Deputy Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Mehdi Karbasian.

The MoUs envisage joint investments in steel production in southern Iran in an area stretching from Chabahar on the Sea of Oman to Bandar Abbas and Jask on the Persian Gulf coast, he said.

In the ventures, Italy's Danieli will hold a 60-percent stake while IMIDRO will take 40 percent, Karbasian added.

The Italians are also set to partner Iranian and Chinese companies in implementing the second phase of Salco, the largest aluminum smelter plant in Iran.

Italian companies are interested in aluminum and steel projects while French firms are eying aluminum and technical cooperation, Karbasian said.

Leading Japanese steelmakers have also indicated interest in Iran's mining projects, including production of precious metals such as titanium.