RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0353 GMT August 28, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199522
Published: 0221 GMT August 28, 2017

Iran mineral exports hit $3b in three months

Iran mineral exports hit $3b in three months

Iran exported minerals valued at $3 billion in the three months to June 21, announced a deputy minister of industry, mine and trade.

Jafar Sarqeini told reporters that it is expected that Iran's overall exports of minerals will exceed $9 billion by next March, IRNA reported.

Iran exported minerals worth $6.6 billion in the year to March 21, 2017, the official said.

In January 2016, Iranian and Italian companies agreed on mining investments to the tune of €5 billion during President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Rome on the first leg of a landmark visit to Europe.

"Several memorandums worth €5 billion were signed with Italy for investment in Iran's mining industries," said Deputy Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Mehdi Karbasian.

The MoUs envisage joint investments in steel production in southern Iran in an area stretching from Chabahar on the Sea of Oman to Bandar Abbas and Jask on the Persian Gulf coast, he said.

In the ventures, Italy's Danieli will hold a 60-percent stake while IMIDRO will take 40 percent, Karbasian added.

The Italians are also set to partner Iranian and Chinese companies in implementing the second phase of Salco, the largest aluminum smelter plant in Iran.

Italian companies are interested in aluminum and steel projects while French firms are eying aluminum and technical cooperation, Karbasian said.

Leading Japanese steelmakers have also indicated interest in Iran's mining projects, including production of precious metals such as titanium.

   
KeyWords
Iran
mineral
exports
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0799 sec