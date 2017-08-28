Lukoil, NIOC review Mansouri development plan

Russia's Lukoil presented the development plan for the Mansouri oilfield to the National Iranian Oil Company. The plan was considered at the special committee meeting.

The documentation of Pertamina, Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas corporation, was also considered, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier Lukoil's President Vagit Alekperov said that in October-November 2017 Lukoil may sign contracts with Iran on two fields Mansuri and Ab-Teymur.

Iran said in January that it had signed a deal with Lukoil on two exploration projects in Khuzestan, Hormuz Qalavand, the director for exploration affairs of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) announced.

The Russian company and Norway's Statoil had won a deal to launch exploration operations in Anaran block in western Iran in 2003. Lukoil held a stake of 25 percent in the consortium while the remaining stakes belonged to Statoil.

Their operations led to the discovery of oil in Azar and Changuleh fields in 2005. However, both had to pull out of Iran in 2011 after the US and Europeans intensified sanctions on Iran.