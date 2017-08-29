RSS
0750 GMT August 29, 2017

Published: 0447 GMT August 29, 2017

Iran deeply concerned over continued violence against Myanmar Muslims

MEHR NEWS AGENCY

Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed Tehran’s deep concern over the continuation of inhumane and violent actions against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

"Within the framework of respect for basic human rights and dignity as an internationally recognized norm, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its deep concern about the continued violation of Muslims’ rights in Myanmar, which has led to the death and forced immigration of many of them," Bahram Qasemi said, Mehr News Agency wrote.

He further noted in his Monday statement that Iran is not pleased with the continuation of ‘this miserable situation’ and slaughter and displacement of Muslims in Myanmar.

Qasemi also called on the Myanmarese government to adopt prudent and realistic policies to restore peace and peaceful coexistence and prevent the institutionalization of such inhumane and violent situation.

   
KeyWords
Qasemi
Myanmar
Iran
 
