August 29, 2017

August 29, 2017

S. Korea's foreign ministry requests 2% hike in 2018 budget

S. Korea's foreign ministry requests 2% hike in 2018 budget
koreabizwire.com

South Korea's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it has asked for a two percent increase in its budget for next year with much of the rise earmarked for protecting Korean nationals overseas and helping less-developed countries.

The ministry said that it requested a total of 2.27 trillion won ($2.02 billion) for its 2018 budget, up from this year's 2.22 trillion won. The spending plan will be submitted to the National Assembly for approval, Yonhap reported.

The growth stems mostly from its push for the better protection of Korean people living or traveling overseas by employing more personnel and running around-the-clock safety-monitoring organizations.

It also plans to set aside 776.7 billion won to provide support for less-developed countries through the official development assistance program, a 3.3 percent rise from this year's spending.

For the country's contribution to international organizations, the ministry said that it proposed to spend 459.9 billion won for 2018, up 4.1 percent from this year.

   
