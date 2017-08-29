Men still dominate managerial positions

In the healthcare sector, men account for just 22 percent of all employees, but for 56 percent of all managers.

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals that management of Australian businesses is dominated by men to an extent that far outweighs the level of men and women in the total workforce. Given the increased number of women staying in the workforce through their 20s and 30s, the reasons for such a disparity are quickly fading, theguardian.com wrote.

One of the biggest changes in the labor force over the past 40 years has been the increased number of women at work. But while we currently have a higher percentage of women in the workforce than ever before, the latest gender figures on managers across industry shows that women remain massively underrepresented in positions of power.

The data on management and organizational capabilities of Australian business provides a quite detailed snapshot of the demographics of Australian managers.

It shows for example that the education level of managers for the most part reflects that of all Australian workers.

Across all private sector industries (the data excludes the public sector-dominated education and public administration industries) 34 percent of all managers have a bachelor degree or higher. This compares with 33 percent of all employees.

Managers are slightly more likely to have a diploma or advanced diploma than all workers and slightly less likely to have only completed year 12. But overall the educational level of managers is much the same.

A big reason for this is that most managerial positions are in small to medium-sized businesses. When the educational levels of managers is broken down by size of business, it becomes quickly apparent that the larger the business the more likely the manager will have a university education.

Only 32 percent of managers in business with fewer than five people have a bachelor degree or more, but 46 percent of managers in businesses of 20-199 people do and a whopping 78 percent of those in business of more than 200 workers graduated from university.

Managers are much more likely to be older than the average worker. While 27 percent of all employees are under 30, they account for just 5 percent of all managers. At the other end of the age scale, only 10 percent of all workers are over 60 years of age, but they make up 19 percent of all managers.

And age is important because it affects the biggest disparity between employees and managers — gender. While men account for 56 percent of all employees, they make up 80 percent of all managers.

In no industry is the share of male managers less than the share of male employees. In some cases the disparity is huge. In the healthcare sector, men account for just 22 percent of all employees, but for 56 percent of all managers. Just under half of all employees in the real estate services industry are men, but they make up just over three-quarters of the managers.

The data on managers provides a nice wake-up call for those who think the issues of gender equality are well on their way to being solved. Across all industries, male managers not only greatly outnumber women, they do so disproportionately to the gender breakdown in those industries.

One large historical factor has been the loss of women to the workforce during their mid 20s to early 40s — years where skills, contacts and experience are gained that lead to managerial work. Better employment practices, funding of childcare, parental leave as well as societal expectations have all led to the gap closing between men and women in the workforce.

But this has yet to flow through into the managerial positions. With women who are in their 40s now being among those who have had more time in the workforce than any women previously, the excuses for the disparity of women in managerial positions has fast run out.