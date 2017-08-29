Leaders meet to tackle migrant crisis

Leaders from Europe’s ‘big four’ continental powers and three African nations met in Paris on Monday to tackle the European migrant crisis

The leaders sought to agree an action plan, notably to begin the asylum process in Chad and Nigeria, euronews.com reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron said, “Some groups of traffickers, who deal weapons and drugs also have links to terrorism, they have made the African desert and Mediterranean Sea a graveyard. These groups have deep ties to terrorism.”

The Libyan coastguard intercepted one boat carrying over one hundred migrants in the Mediterranean sea earlier.