Judiciary chief refutes UN report on human rights situation in Iran

Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani said on Monday that the special report issued by the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran is mixture of fabricated claims raised by MKO's and opponents of the Islamic system.

Addressing high council of officials at the body, he said through such action they are to bring charges against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its judiciary system in particular, he said, IRNA reported.

“Such measures only make Iran's judiciary to be more steadfastness in paving its path and also proves that it is on the right track,” he said.

“The recent report is the abstract of all claims lodged by MKO as well as opponents after victory of the Islamic Revolution although the report has not been finalized but it seems it will be so,” Judiciary chief said.

“The UN Special Rapporteur has claimed that Iran's judiciary is not independent and requires essential infrastructural changes,” he said.

Larijani said, “In a word, we believe that the hue and cry orchestrated by the enemies is a good indication that our system is powerful and its measures are quite sounds.”

“More pressure on us proves that we have done the right thing and have dealt a severe blow to those who tried to infiltrate our system,” he added.

Larijani added that the Islamic Republic of Iran acts based on its principled rules and never listens to such baseless allegations.