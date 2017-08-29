Area close to US Embassy in Afghan Capital Kabul hit by blast

Four people were killed, with another eight injured, in the blast near the US embassy in Kabul on Tuesday, Waheed Majroh, the Afghan Health Ministry's spokesman.

"According to the most recent figures, four were killed and eight were injured," Majroh said, Sputnik wrote.

The spokesman added that the Health Ministry has not heard anything about US embassy personnel being affected by the explosion and it does not have any information regarding the identity of the victims.

The area close to US embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul was hit by an explosion around 10 a.m. local time, local media reported earlier citing police sources.

According to the Tolo News broadcaster, nearby buildings were damaged. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet, but the explosion was carried out by a suicide attacker.

The blast hit a Kabul Bank branch not far from the heavily fortified US embassy building.

The explosion occurred a few days after the Shiite mosque attack. A suicide bomber blew himself up in Zamam Mosque. At least two were people killed and 11 others were injured in that incident.