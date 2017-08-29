Iran envoy: Hajj an opportunity for Muslims to show their might

Speakers at a seminar on Hajj in Pakistan, including Iran's ambassador, stressed upon the need to forge unity among Muslim Ummah and described Hajj as a great opportunity for Muslims to show their might to the world.

The seminar themed 'Protection of Al-Aqsa mosque from the perspective of Ibrahimi Haj'” was organized by the Cultural Consulate of Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, IRNA reported.

Speakers said that Muslims need to raise their voice during Hajj to help solve the long standing issue of Palestine and liberation of Al-Quds from the illegal Zionist regime.

Religious scholars, social activists, professors, analysts, diplomats and students attended the seminar.

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost said that Muslims must unite to solve their problems and regretted that Muslims are fighting with each other and wasting their blood, money and time.

He said that Hajj is an important congregation of Muslims and during the annual ceremony they should raise the most important issues of the Muslim world in the best effective way.

The diplomat also said that Muslims must focus their eyes towards common enemies.

“Al-Aqsa Mosque which is very dear to Muslims being first Qibla, is occupied by illegitimate regime of Zionists,” he said and added that Palestine is the main issue of the Muslim world.

Honardoost also said that some powers in the world are supporting Zionists against Muslims. “We should show the power of Islam to our enemies through our unity. Oppressed people of Palestine must not be forgotten.”

Also Chairman of Pakistan National Solidarity Council, Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair said that all Muslims are brothers but enemies of Islam are hatching conspiracies to sow seeds of discord among them.

The religious leader said that some Muslims rulers have become agents of US and Zionist regime and added, “All Muslims should unite and make practical efforts for the liberation of ALl-Quds and resolve the issue of Palestine.”

Religious scholar Allama Mohammad Amin Shaheedi, said the liberation of Al-Quds should be the main objective of Muslims especially on Hajj. “We should stand against the aggression of US and Zionist regime,” he said.

Mufti Gulzar Ahmed Naeemi, a Sunni religious leader, said that all Muslims are united during Hajj. He praised founder of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and the government of Iran for keeping the issue of Palestine alive.

“Iran has always supported the oppressed people of the world,” he said and urged all Islamic countries to support Iran in resolving the issues of Ummah.

Iranian Cultural Counselor Shahabuddin Daraei highlighted the importance of Hajj for Muslims while quoting verses from Holy Quran.

He denounced atrocities of Zionists against innocent Muslims adding that Palestinians were not permitted to offer prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque which is highly condemnable.

He strongly believed that despite all aggression, the Zionist regime will not be able to weaken the resolve of Palestinians to liberate their homeland from illegal occupation.

Professor Mohammad Khalid Masood said that Muslims have become victims of the conspiracies of western world. “We have to unite to fight our enemies,” he pointed out.

He was of the view that Muslims must stand up against the aggression of Zionists on innocent Palestinians.

Religious scholar Allama Mohammad Ali Tohidi said, “Hajj is an occasion on which Muslims show their unity in a practical manner.” He believed that conspiracies of enemies of Islam will fail. “We should take practical steps for the liberation of Al-Quds,” he said.

To mark the occasion, a photo and book exhibition portraying Hajj and unity of Muslims was also organized by the Iranian Cultural Consulate.