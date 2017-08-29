Iran to sign new environment accords with EU

Iranian Vice President and Head of the Department of Environment Isa Kalantari said Tehran is going to sign new ecosystem agreements with European countries.

“There are 285 international agreements, out of which 60 are global and the rest regional. Iran has signed most of them,” he told the press in Kermanshah, western Iran, late on Monday, IRNA reported.

“Iran has already signed bilateral contracts with other countries, including European ones, such as the Netherlands, Austria, and Romania,” He said.

“Iran will sign more bilateral agreements with some other European countries,” Kalantari added. “These agreements will be about human habitat and ecotourism.”